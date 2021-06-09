Please remember in your prayers Mary Lou Fleischhacker, who died on May 22 at the age of 67 after a four-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Mary Lou is the sister of Katie Vukodinovich from University Advancement and Clare Anderson from the School of Divinity. She is also survived by many in the St. Thomas community including:

Richard Fleischhacker ’51 (Father)

William Fleischhacker ’78 (Brother)

Thomas E. Vukodinovich DDS ’78 (Brother-in-law)

Quentin Hietpas ’53 (Uncle)

Robert D. Peterson ’60 (Uncle)

Paul Froehlich ’60 (Uncle)

Thomas J. Vukodinovich ’17 (Nephew)

Ann Vukodinovich ’21 (Niece)

William R. Anderson ’23 (Nephew)

Charles J. Anderson ’23 (Nephew)

Read her obituary online.