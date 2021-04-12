Dr. Mary Lou Wolsey, an associate professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages at St. Thomas for 25 years, died April 7 at the age of 85.

A lifelong French scholar and enthusiast, Mary Lou taught the language at St. Thomas from 1976-2001. Even after retiring, Mary Lou was engaged with campus, including Poetry on the Patio events put on by the library.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Wayne Wolsey, her two children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for May 23, 2021, at Hamline Church United Methodist in St. Paul. The family has requested, in lieu of memorial flowers, for donations to charity. They will also collect at her memorial nonperishable food items and personal products that will be donated to Emma Norton Services and Keystone Community Services.

