Please remember in your prayers Michael Endres, 31. He died Dec. 5.

Endres is the son of Thomas Endres ’80; brother of Matt Endres ’08; grandson of Quentin Hietpas ’53, Emeritus vice President of External Affairs; nephew of Tom Hietpas ’87; Paul Hietpas ’93 Physical Plant Services employee; nephew of Tom Gavin ’74, Dan Bettenburg ’87, Tanya Hietpas ’94; and cousin of Sara O’Neill ’12 and Paige Hietpas ’18.

Read his obituary online.