Please remember in your prayers Michael Heffron ’57, the 2014 recipient of the Monsignor James Lavin Award from the University of St. Thomas. Heffron, retired executive vice president and CEO of the Minnesota State Fair, died March 4.

He received the Lavin award for outstanding contributions and service to the University of St. Thomas Alumni Association, its programs and services. Heffron’s alumni involvement with St. Thomas dates back to 1971, when he served as an Annual Fund co-chair. For two decades he served as a member of the Old Guard Reunion Planning Committee and continued to meet informally with members of his class. Additional St. Thomas involvement includes vice president of the Alumni Association Board from 1983-89, and from 1999-2001; a member of the Class Reunion Committee in 1997 and co-chair of the same committee in 2007; as well as the Communication Journalism 50th Anniversary Committee in 2009.

As an undergraduate at St. Thomas, he was named the sports editor of the Aquin, a position that, he said, “changed everything” for him and “taught me that I could write.”

Heffron is survived by his wife, Patricia, and four children.

The family requests that memorials go to the Class of 1957 Endowed Scholarship.

More information will be posted here when it becomes available.