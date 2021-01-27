Please remember in your prayers Olivia Chutich, daughter of Board of Trustees member Dr. Penny Wheeler and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich.

“The entire St. Thomas community is mourning with Penny and Margaret at the heartbreaking loss of their dear daughter,” President Julie Sullivan said. “As a mother, I cannot imagine the incredible pain that they must be going through. Please hold Penny and Margaret and all of Olivia’s loved ones in your hearts with love and prayers.”

Wheeler, president and CEO of Allina Health, joined the Board of Trustees in 2016. She also is a Morrison Family College of Health Advisory Board member. In addition, Wheeler was the Opus College of Business graduate degree commencement ceremony speaker in 2016 and has been a part of the First Friday Speaker Series.

Chutich is a member of the executive committee of the St. Thomas School of Law Board of Governors, mentors School of Law students and has taught appellate advocacy at the school as an adjunct professor.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. At that time, a webcast of the service can be viewed at Washburn-McReavy.com on Olivia’s tribute page under “Photos & Videos.” The video of the service will remain available for later viewing at that same site. A celebration of her life will be held this summer.

Read Olivia Chutich’s obituary online.