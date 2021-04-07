Roger Toogood ’56, who served on the School of Social Work Advisory Board and received the Humanitarian Award in 1997, passed away on March 31 at the age of 87.

Roger dedicated his life to serving children and families. He was the director of children’s services for Catholic Charities of the archdiocese for seven years and executive director of the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota for 27 years. He was a leader on behalf of children in Minnesota, the U.S. and internationally, earning the Order of Civil Merit Moran Medal from the Republic of Korea.

In addition to the School of Social Work Advisory Board, Roger was active as an alumnus in the Alumni Mentoring Program, President’s Council, Class Reunion Committee and the Selim Center for Lifelong Learning.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys. Survivors include children Mark, Pamela Hulstrand, Ann Garrett and Julie Rethemeier; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be April 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial and memorial service (with livestream option) will be held on April 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Odilia Catholic Church, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.

Read his obituary online.