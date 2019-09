Please remember in your prayers Ronald Tschida, father of St. Thomas softball coach John Tschida.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, 3-7 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church (Palace at Osceola). Memorial Mass is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m., with a visitation also starting at 10 a.m.

Tschida was a lifelong West 7th St. resident. A proud Marine, he loved family, friends, fishing, softball and was a superfan of St. Thomas softball.

Read his obituary here.