Tadeusz Gierymski, a former faculty member at St. Thomas, passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 93.

He taught in the Department of Psychology for more than 30 years before retiring at 62.

Originally from Warsaw, Poland, he participated in the Warsaw Uprising as a teenager. He was sent to a German POW camp and later received the Virtuti Militari, Poland’s highest military decoration for heroism and courage in the face of the enemy at war. While serving as a professor at St. Thomas, Gierymski was active in the civil rights movement and participated in the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965.

