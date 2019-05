Please remember in your prayers Teresa “Tessie” Thompson Sylvester ’03, daughter of facilities maintenance employee Joe Thompson.

Sylvester was a standout soccer player at St. Thomas; she was inducted into the athletic hall of fame in 2013.

Funeral Mass at Church of the Assumption in St. Paul is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9. Celebration of Life will be held at OxCart Arcade in St. Paul from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Read her obituary online.