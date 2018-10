Please remember in your prayers Thomas Southard, father of Opus College of Business associate professor Peter Southard.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the funeral home.

Read his obituary online.