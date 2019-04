Please remember in your prayers Tom Madison, former Board of Trustees member from 1982-1996 and 2011-2018. He died April 10.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis, MN, at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019. There will be a visitation before the service at 10 a.m. A lunch will follow. Memorials are preferred to the Basilica of St. Mary.

Read his obituary online.