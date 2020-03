Please remember in your prayers William Arnold “Bill” Estrem, a former associate professor and the Honeywell Endowed Chair in Global Technology Management in Opus College of Business.

A memorial service in Minnesota will be on March 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at Rockpoint Church, 5825 Kelvin Ave. N., Lake Elmo. A lunch will follow the service at the church.

Read his obituary online.