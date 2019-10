Please remember in your prayers William Silverman, professor emeritus of biology.

Silverman, 87, peacefully passed away at his home in Lauderdale, MN on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Friends and neighbors will gather and honor Bill’s life on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from 5:30-9 p.m. This Celebration of Life will take place in the Japanese Gardens at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory located at Como Park in St. Paul, MN.