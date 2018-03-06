Please remember in your prayers James Mehl White ’71, who died Feb. 28 at age 69.

White served two years in the Air Force followed by 20 years in the Minnesota Air National Guard, from which he retired in 1993.

For the last several years, he was a member of the St. Thomas Alumni Choir.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas at the University of St. Thomas. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Parking for guests is available in Lot A off Selby Avenue.

You can read his obituary online.