Please remember in your prayers Marilyn Scapanski, 82, who died Feb. 1. She was a former stewardship officer in the Development Office and wife of Gene Scapanski, former vice president for mission, and longtime administrator and professor at St. Thomas and The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity.

Visitation will Friday, Feb. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at O’Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Ecumenical celebration of life will be Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

Read her obituary online.