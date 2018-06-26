Please remember in your prayers St. Thomas undergraduate student Anthony Campins, 21, who passed away June 23.

Campins, an Apple Valley, Minn., native, transferred to St. Thomas in the spring of 2017.

“He was a really smart guy,” said Austin Otto, Campins’ friend and a fellow mechanical engineering student. “He was really nice. … He loved working on cars and motorcycles; we hung out a lot in the machine shop working on projects.”

A visitation is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Apple Valley.

Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Campus Ministry are available for students or other St. Thomas community members who desire additional grief support.

Read Campins’ obituary here.