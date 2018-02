Please remember in your prayers Brenda Magnuson, wife of alum Colin Jorgenson and current student Cole Jorgenson. She died on Jan. 27.

Mass of Christian Burial Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 4087 West Broadway, Robbinsdale. Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Read her obituary here.