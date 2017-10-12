Please remember David Hietpas ’85 in your prayers. He passed away on Oct. 11.

Hietpas was the son of Quentin Hietpas ’53, emeritus vice president of external affairs; brother of Tom Hietpas ’87 and Paul Hietpas ’99, a St. Thomas physical plant services employee; uncle of Matt Endres ’08, Sara O’Neill ’12 and Paige Hietpas ’18; and brother-in-law of Tom Gavin ’78, Tom Endres ’80, Dan Bettenburg ’87 and Tanya Hietpas ’94. Cousin of Kate Vukodinovich, Development Staff member, and Clare Anderson, School of Divinity Staff member.

Service times and dates are as follows: