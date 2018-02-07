Please remember in your prayers Joseph Sarne, a first-year student and White Bear Lake native who died Tuesday after a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

Visitation is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Friday, February 16 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake. Memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, February 17 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2499 Helen Street N, St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30.

“Joe was literally the nicest guy you’d ever meet. He was always a kindhearted guy, didn’t hold any grudges. He had the biggest heart, made everyone laugh and feel welcome,” said Cade McSherry, Sarne’s roommate. “You became instant friends with him as soon as you met him. He’s such a genuine guy. He put a smile on everyone’s face that he talked to. … He brightened up your day as soon as you saw him. Everyone loved him.”

Members of the St. Thomas community who would like support or assistance in dealing with Joseph’s death or support for a mental health issue, are encouraged to contact the Center for Ministry at (651) 962-6560 or Counseling and Psychological Services at (651) 962-6780. Public Safety is available to assist anyone in our community 24 hours a day at (651) 962-5100.