Please remember in your prayers Marilyn Scapanski, former gift officer in the development office, and spouse of Gene Scapanski, former Vice President for Mission. Marilyn died on Feb. 1 after a seven-year battle with cancer.

Visitation is schedule for Friday, Feb. 16, 4-8 p.m. at O’Halloran & Murphy (575 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul) 651-698-0796. Ecumenical celebration of life: Westminster Presbyterian Church (1200 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.

Read her obituary here.