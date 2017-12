Please remember in your prayers Michael Plumb, father of Richard Plumb, executive vice president and provost of St. Thomas.

Michael, 85, died Sunday, December 10, while in hospice care near his home in the suburban Syracuse, N.Y., area. He also is survived by another son and two daughters, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His wife of 63 years, Joan, preceded him in death in 2015.

Funeral arrangements are pending.