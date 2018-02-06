Please remember in your prayers Sharon Murphy, who died Feb. 2. She was the mother-in-law of Beth Murphy ’85, Donor Relations, and wife of former Admissions Director and men’s basketball coach Chuck Murphy. Sharon was the mother of Tim Murphy ’86, and grandmother of Elizabeth Murphy ’14, Katheryn Murphy ’17 and Charles Murphy ’21.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Racine, Wisconsin 53406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.