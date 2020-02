Please Remember Stanley Dewerff in Your Prayers

Please remember in your prayers Stanley Dewerff, brother of Karen Hennes, executive assistant to President Julie Sullivan, and uncle of Katrina Coffey, executive assistant to Father Dennis Dease, president emeritus. Dewerff, 80, died Feb. 15, in Fargo, North Dakota.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moorhead, Minnesota.