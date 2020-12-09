This is Sullivan’s fourth appearance on the TCB100 list. Twin Cities Business, describing her as a “Builder,” wrote: “After marking her seven-year anniversary as president, Julie Sullivan is driving a major growth trajectory. Minnesota’s largest private university is on a path to leap from Division III in college athletics. Undeterred by NCAA hurdles, Sullivan is lining up funding so St. Thomas can transition straight to D-I and propel St. Thomas onto the national stage. In 2021, she’s also focused on building the Morrison Family College of Health, which got a huge boost with a $25 million gift from the family of one of its trustees. She’s also moving forward with construction of a 160,000-square-foot academic complex on the St. Paul campus.”

Williams made his TCB100 list debut in the “Change Agent” category. Twin Cities Business wrote, “Slated to leave the Twin Cities for a prestigious position at St. John’s University in New York City this past June, Yohuru Williams instead decided to stay at the University of St. Thomas as the founding director of the school’s Racial Justice Initiative. A distinguished scholar of the Black power and civil rights movements, Williams frequently writes and speaks on current affairs. His new role is illuminating and amplifying equity and justice concerns across university departments and beyond the internally facing Office of Diversity. He sees Minneapolis as the ‘epicenter of a national movement for social change.’”

See the whole list here, including the following alumni: