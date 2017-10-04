University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan again will hold office hours each month on St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule a 15-minute appointment with the president, please call Karen Hennes, (651) 962-6500.

In October, the president’s office hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on:

Monday, Oct. 23, Aquinas Hall, Room 100

Tuesday, Oct. 24, Terrence Murphy Hall, Room 289

All office hours dates this semester are posted on the president’s page of the St. Thomas website.