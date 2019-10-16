President Julie Sullivan and College of Health dean MayKao Hang spoke Wednesday at the Manova Summit, a three-day summit of “innovation, inspiration and provocative stories of discovery from leaders on the frontier of health and wellness.” Sullivan and Hang introduced St. Thomas’ new College of Health, a school that reimagines how future professionals can solve systemic health care problems.

“We are interested in not just creating a college and preparing health care providers that help keep people well,” Sullivan said. “We’re also interested in solving and addressing those systemic health care challenges that are going to lead to a healthier community and a healthier world.”

“What I hope to create is a place to teach, learn and generate exemplary research,” Hang said. “The future will be integrated for the whole person, family-centered, and community-oriented for people to stay healthy, mentally, physically, spiritually and socially.”