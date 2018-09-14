University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan again will hold office hours monthly on both St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses. Appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule a 15-minute appointment with the president, please call Karen Hennes, (651) 962-6500.
This semester, the president’s office hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on:
- Monday, Oct. 15, in Room 289, Terrence Murphy Hall (Minneapolis campus)
- Thursday, Oct. 18, in Room 100, Aquinas Hall (St. Paul campus)
- Thursday, Nov. 8, in Room 100, Aquinas Hall
- Monday, Nov. 12, in Room 289, Terrence Murphy Hall
- Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Room 289, Terrence Murphy Hall
- Monday, Dec. 17, in Room 100, Aquinas Hall.
