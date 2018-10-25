University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan again will hold office hours monthly on both St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses. Appointments are still available on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule a 15-minute appointment with the president, please call Karen Hennes, (651) 962-6500.

In November, the president’s office hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on:

Thursday, Nov. 8, in Room 100, Aquinas Hall

Monday, Nov. 12, in Room 289, Terrence Murphy Hall

All office hours dates this semester are posted on the president’s page of the St. Thomas website.