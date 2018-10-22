St. Thomas is one of the 399 most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company known for its test prep and tutoring services, books, and college rankings featured St. Thomas in the 2018 edition of its free book, The Princeton Review Guide to 399 Green Colleges.

Published October 16, the ranking can be accessed here.

The Princeton Review chose the schools for this ninth annual edition of its “green guide” based on data from the company’s 2017-18 survey of hundreds of four-year colleges concerning the schools’ commitments to the environment and sustainability.

“We strongly recommend the University of St. Thomas and the other fine colleges in this guide to the many environmentally-minded students who seek to study and live at green colleges,” said The Princeton Review’s Robert Franek, Editor-in-Chief.

Franek noted that college applicants and their parents are increasingly concerned about the environment and sustainability issues: Among nearly 11,000 teens and parents The Princeton Review surveyed earlier this year for its 2018 “College Hopes & Worries Survey,” 63 percent overall said having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would influence their decision to apply to or attend the school.

Sustainability efforts across the university have increased in recent years, helping lead to St. Thomas’ Silver STARS rating earlier this year.