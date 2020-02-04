Glori Hinck and Lisa Burke, Innovation and Technology Services STELAR staff members, published the chapter, “New Technologies Deliver on the Promise of HyFlex” in the book, Hybrid-Flexible Course Design: Implementing Student-Directed Hybrid Classes. In addition, they, along with Katherina Pattit, ethics and business law associate professor, were awarded Best-in-Track at the Online Learning Consortium Accelerate conference for “Teaching and Learning Effectiveness – ‘Show It Off! Showcase Your Artificial Intelligence.'”

Kingsley Chigbu, assistant professor, School of Social Work, presented a paper titled, “Reconciling Faith and Evidence with Public Safety: Implications for Release of Captured Terrorists and Other Extreme Violent Offenders in Nigeria,” at the third International Conference for Faith Integration, held at Babcock University, Ogun State, Nigeria, on July 11, 2019. He presented a paper titled, “Conceptualizing the Future of Evaluation through the Research Domain Criteria Lens: Evaluative Implications for Violence, Mental Health and Substance Use Interventions” at the 33rd annual conference of the American Evaluation Association, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 15. At the same conference on July 13, Chigbu and Florence U. Chigbu, RN, presented a poster titled, “Trauma Prevention and Knowledge Gap Evaluation: Findings from a Study of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Clinicians.” On Nov. 8, Chigbu and Chigbu presented a paper titled, “The Research Domain Criteria: Implications for Violence Prevention Research at the National Association of Christian Social Workers Conference, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chigbu and Chigbu co-presented again on Dec. 6 with a paper titled, “Special Considerations for Trauma Assessment with African Migrant Children and Adolescents,” at a workshop organized by Progressive Individual Resources Inc., on the theme “creating trauma aware and caring schools in support of African immigrants, refugees and undocumented students,” in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Kari Fletcher, associate professor, School of Social Work, published four co-authored, peer-reviewed manuscripts related to health behaviors among student veterans (“Intimate partner violence among service members and veterans: Differences by sex and rurality,” in Traumatology; “Sexual behaviors and health practices among student service members/veterans,” in Archives of Sexual Behavior; “Physical activity and mental distress among veteran cancer survivors with heart disease and diabetes,” in the Journal of Military, Veteran and Family Health; and, “Depression prevalence and geographic distribution in United States military women: Results from the 2017 Service Women’s Action Network needs assessment,” also in the Journal of Military, Veterans and Family Health. Fletcher co-authored two published chapters in K. H. Thomas and K. Hunter (Eds.), Invisible veterans: What happens when military women become civilians again, including, “Across the eras: Experiences of older women veterans,” and “Belonging and support for women veterans.” She co-presented “Global implications for civic engagement among U.S. student veterans” at the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health (CIMVHR) Forum in Gatineau, Quebec (QC), Canada. At the 2019 Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) Annual Program Meeting in Denver, CO, she co-presented, “Women Intimate partner violence among military families, and Women faculty in the non-tenure track: Mentoring, career progression, and retention.” In addition, she co-presented, “Do sexual behaviors and health practices differ among student service members and veterans?” and “Help seeking among women veteran students within postsecondary educational settings,” at the Society for Social Work and Research 21st Annual Conference, Washington, D.C., in January 2020.

Hans Gustafson, Director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning, College of Arts and Sciences, and adjunct professor in theology, presented on “Lived (Inter)religious Encounter: Introduction to Interreligious Studies” in the Pedagogy of Interreligious Studies Workshop at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Religion in San Diego, California, on Nov. 25, 2019.

Katharine Hill, associate professor, School of Social Work, published, “Voting Is Social Work: Voices from the National Social Work Voter Mobilization Campaign,” in the Journal of Social Work Education. She and her co-authors have been engaged in the national campaign since 2017. Hill has been appointed as a research fellow at the School of Social Work at the University of Connecticut. This two-year appointment is in recognition of her ongoing work with the Nancy A. Humphreys Institute for Political Social Work. The Nancy A. Humphreys Institute works to increase the political participation and power of all social workers and the communities they serve so public policy reflects our profession’s values and commitment to social justice. Dr. Hill is co-facilitating the Nancy A. Humphrey’s Institute Campaign School for Social Workers in Lansing, Michigan, on Feb. 21 and 22, 2020. The Campaign School is for anyone who wants to be more politically active as a candidate, staff, volunteer and/or advocate. Taught through the lens of the profession’s values and code of ethics, this powerful workshop also addresses issues like race, identity and ethics in politics.

Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, associate professor, School of Social Work, published an article in the Journal of Family Violence in September 2019 titled, “Sí­, Yo Puedo (Yes, I Can) curriculum and empowerment program for immigrant Latina women in group settings: Utilization of the program at a police department.” The data from this study completes evaluation of the program in five groups over a three-year period with the West Chicago Police Department. Marrs Fuchsel presented findings of this study to the Latino Social Work Organization Conference at the University of Chicago in Illinois. Marrs Fuchsel continues to provide pro bono mental health consultations and workshops for Our Lady of Guadalupe Community Health Clinic in Worthington, Minnesota. She conducted a workshop titled, “Cultural sensitivity: Working with clients exposed to immigration related incidences and recognizing trauma symptoms.”

Dalma Martinović-Weigelt, environmental science professor, contributed to the book Green Card STEM Voices: Stories from Minnesota Immigrants Working in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Along with a few St. Thomas graduates, she will be reading from her chapter for the launch of the book this Saturday, Feb. 15, 1-5 p.m. at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Free tickets to the event are available here.

Elizabeth Kelly, managing editor of LOGOS and adjunct professor in the Department of Catholic Studies, is the American Book Fest 2019 Best Book Winner in the category of Religion: Christianity.

Mike Klein, associate professor and Justice and Peace Studies Program director, published “Democratizing Leadership: Pre-conflict Preventative Peacebuilding,” as an epilogue in Peace, Reconciliation and Social Justice Leadership in the 21st Century: The Role of Leaders and Followers (Editors, Schockman, H.E.; Hernández, V.; A. Boitano, A. in the Building Leadership Bridges Series Vol. 8), London: Emerald.

Marie Lopez del Puerto, College of Arts and Sciences Physics Program, was featured on the American Association of Physics Teachers Member Spotlight for the month of December. She also submitted an NSF Proposal on “Collaborative Research: A Faculty Development Approach to Transforming Undergraduate Physics Education by Integrating and Assessing Computation.”

Mark Neuzil, College of Arts and Sciences Emerging Media Program, had four photographs taken at the Vatican published in Hospicjum, a publication of the Warsaw Hospice for Children Foundation in Warsaw, Poland. Neuzil is also writing a series for the Star Tribune on nature writers with a Minnesota connection. Florence Page Jaques is the third in the series.

Neuzil and three colleagues also published a book chapter on the challenges and opportunities for professional environmental journalists to make the transition to academia. Reference: Neuzil, Mark, Eric Freedman, Bruno Takahashi and Katherine Habel. (2019). “From Prof(Essional) to Prof(Essor): Best Practices for Transitioning from Environmental Journalism and Environmental Communication to Academia,” chapter in Research Highlights in Education and Science 2019. Wenxia Wu and Selahattin Alan, eds. Ames, Iowa: International Society for Research in Education and Science Publishing, 2-14.

Neuzil was also interviewed for the article “Get Students Interested in the Environment, Focused on Writing, Storytelling,” in Communication: Journalism Education Today, (Winter 2019) v. 53; No. 2. pp. 12-13.

Paul Omodt, College of Arts and Sciences Communication and Journalism, was formally inducted into the Public Relations Society of America’s prestigious College of Fellows on Oct. 19. There are approximately 10 other Fellows in Minnesota. “The College of Fellows is the gold standard of public relations professionals. College of Fellows is an active, honorary organization comprised of more than 350 senior practitioners and educators, each of whom has left a significant footprint on the public relations profession. A rigorous peer review process has singled out these professionals to be among the ‘best of the best.’ Election to the College is considered the pinnacle of one’s professional career.”

Lance Peterson, associate professor, School of Social Work, published an article in Social Work Education titled, “Noticing and attending to relational process: a dialogical analysis of MSW student competency development in relational therapy.” His co-authors are all alumni of the School of Social Work, including Krista Murphy ’18 MSW, Scott Grandt ’17 MSW and Janet Vizina Roubal ’17 DSW.

Tyler Schipper, College of Arts and Sciences Economics Program, published his work, “Informality, Innovation, and Aggregate Productivity Growth” in the Journal of Development Economics. He also published, with his colleague Adam Check, College of Arts and Sciences Economics Program, “Forecasting GDP Growth Using Disaggregated GDP Revisions” in Economics Bulletin.

Merylann “Mimi” J. Schuttloffel, PhD, director of the Institute for Catholic School Leadership and professor of Catholic education, recently published International Explorations of Contemplative Leadership in Catholic Education (Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group).