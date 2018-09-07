Adam Check, College of Arts and Sciences economics program, presented a working paper at Midwest Economics Research Group, “Structural Breaks U.S. Macroecnomic Time Series: A Bayesian Model Averaging Approach,” a joint paper with Jeremy Piger from the University of Oregon.

Kathryn L. Combs and John A. Spry, Opus College of Business Department of Finance, had their article “The Effects of Lotto Game Changes and Large Jackpots on Income Elasticities and Sales” accepted at Contemporary Economic Policy.

Tom Connery, College of Arts and Sciences Communication and Journalism program retired emeritus professor, was elected to a two-year term as president of the International Association for Literary Journalism Studies (IALJS) at the association’s annual meeting recently in Vienna. Connery also gave a panel presentation on the emergence of literary journalism as an academic discipline, “Roots and Routes, Poetry and Journalism: Revisiting the Concept of ‘The Feel of the Facts.’”

Alexis Easley, College of Arts and Sciences English program, won the Colby Prize in 2017 and 2018 for two essay collections published by Routledge. Easley also won the Linda H. Peterson Fellowship this year.

Jay Ebben, Opus College of Business, had his first novel, Painted Hives, named first runner-up in the Young Adult category of the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards.

John Froula, College of Arts and Sciences theology program, contributed an essay, “Moral Virtue, Union with Christ, and Two Teresas,” to the volume Mother Teresa and the Mystics: Toward a Renewal of Spiritual Theology (Sapientia Press, 2018). He also translated a section of Hugh of St. Victor’s De sacramentis in Victorine Christology (Brepols Publishers, 2018).

Cornelius Gilbert, School of Education, was featured in Diverse Issues in Higher Education for his work editing the book, Advancing Equity and Diversity in Student Affairs: A Festschrift in Honor of Dr. Melvin C. Terrell.

Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning and faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences, published the book Learning from Other Religious Traditions: Leaving Room for Holy Envy (Palgrave MacMillan, 2018), in which he wrote the first chapter, “Suppressing the Mosquitoes’ Coughs: An Introduction to Holy Envy.”

Monica Hartmann, College of Arts and Sciences economics program, presented her research, “Automobile Maintenance Costs, Used Cars, and Private Information,” at the 2018 Transportation Research Forum conference.

Shersten Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences music theory program, is author of “Embodied Rhythm and Musical Impact of Corporal Punishment in Twentieth-Century Opera” in The Oxford Handbook of Music and the Body, edited by Youn Kim and Sander Gilman.

Liz Kelly, College of Arts and Sciences Catholic Studies program, won a Catholic Press Award for her book, Jesus Approaches, as well as a “Distinguished Favorite” award from the Independent Press Awards.

Anne Klejment, College of Arts and Sciences history program, presented her paper, “’No More Pious Pap’: Dorothy Day’s Mystical Body Spirituality” at the spring meeting of the American Catholic Historical Association at Mount Saint Mary’s University. Recently, Klejment spoke to an audience of nearly 300 on “From Union Square to Heaven: Why Dorothy Day Matters” at a fundraiser for the Iowa City Catholic Worker. She also lectured on Dorothy Day’s activism to two ethics classes at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Paul Lorah, and students Alice Ready and Emma Rinn of the College of Arts and Sciences geography and environmental studies programs just published a paper titled, “Using Drones to Generate New Data for Conservation Insights” in the International Journal of Geospatial and Environmental Research. The paper was based on a project conducted for the Nature Conservancy in Minnesota.

Bhabani Misra and Charlie Betz, School of Engineering, hosted a joint presentation at The Open Group Houston 2018, “Managing Digital: Concepts and Practices.”

Carolyn Paetzel, lead infant teacher in the Child Development Center, has been invited to join the Alliance of RIE (Resources for Infant Educarers) Associates organization. Based on the life work of Magda Gerber, RIE promotes an approach to early education focused on relationships and respect for each child’s natural development. Carolyn is one of 61 associates worldwide and the only person to achieve this distinction in the state of Minnesota.

Tyler Schipper and Adam Check, College of Arts and Sciences economics program, presented their research at the Western Economic Association International annual meeting in Vancouver, Canada. Check presented his research titled “BMA for Structural Break Models.” Schipper presented “Determinants of Informality: A Bayesian Model Averaging Approach,” which is a joint project with Check. Schipper also joined researchers from around the world at the Economics of Informality Conference in Bogotá, Colombia, hosted by Universidad del Rosario. He presented his paper “Strict Duality and Overlapping Productivity Distributions Between Formal and Informal Firms.” Shipper also has a forthcoming article, “Strict Duality and Overlapping Productivity Distributions Between Formal and Informal Firms” in the Journal of Development Economics.

Artika Tyner, associate vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, recently was named an honoree for the Minnesota Lawyer 2018 Diversity & Inclusion Awards, as well as the 2018 Purple Dragonfly Book Award for her children’s book, Justice Makes a Difference.

Victoria Young, College of Arts and Sciences art history program chair, was elected first vice president of the 2,500-member international organization the Society of Architectural Historians. Young also recently received a special award from the American Institute of Architects – Minnesota.