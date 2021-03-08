Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies, College of Arts and Sciences, and adjunct professor in theology, edited and published the book Interreligious Studies: Dispatches from an Emerging Field (Baylor University Press, 2020), in which he wrote the chapter “Vitality of Lived Religion Approaches.” Gustafson also joined Barbara McGraw, Dawn Moore and Younus Mirza for the webinar “Tips for Teaching Interfaith Courses Online: A Conversation With Faculty” hosted by the Interfaith Youth Core and moderated by Dr. Carolyn Roncolato on June 3, 2020.

An article by Deborah Savage of The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity titled, “Women in Seminary Formation: The Promise and the Challenge,” was published in Inside the Vatican (online edition, June 1, 2020). Savage also published two major papers last summer. The first was in a special issue of Religions titled “Redeeming Woman: A Response to the ‘Second Sex’ Issue from within the Catholic Exegetical Tradition.” The second, “When the Starting Place Is Lived Experience: The Pastoral and Therapeutic Implications of John Paul II’s Account of the Person,” was published in the Journal of Christian Bioethics.

In addition, Savage’s article, “The Return of the Madman: Nietzsche, Nihilism, and the Death of God, circa 2020” was published in Catholic World Report online (Aug. 10), and in October, Savage gave a talk at Hillsdale College’s Free Market Forum held in Omaha titled “The Impact of the Sexual Revolution on the Family.”

John A. Spry, Opus College of Business Finance Department, commented on “Sen, Karaca-Mandic, and Georgiou on Stay-at-Home Orders and COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Four States” in the September 2020 issue of Econ Journal Watch.

Father Kevin Zilverberg, assistant professor of sacred scripture, was awarded the Dr. Marc and Mrs. Rachelle Bibeau Award for the best doctorate at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome during the 2019- 20 academic year. The eight doctoral candidates who defended dissertations at the institute during the past school year were considered for the award. The Pontifical Biblical Institute grants these awards for three levels of students, with its largest prize reserved for the best doctoral dissertation and defense. Zilverberg earned a score of 9.98 out of 10, for which he received the doctoral-level Bibeau Award in absentia on Oct. 8, 2020, during the inaugural ceremonies of the 2020-21 school year.

His dissertation, which he defended in November 2019, was subsequently evaluated in double-blind peer review and accepted into the Spanish government’s book series on biblical philology, Textos y Estudios Cardenal Cisneros, published by the National Spanish Research Council (CSIC) in Madrid. The book will appear under the title The Textual History of Old Latin Daniel from Tertullian to Lucifer, which refers to the early Church Father Lucifer, Bishop of Cagliari in Sardinia, Italy.

Zilverberg also published the essay, “Cultic Verbs in Vetus Latina Daniel and in Jerome’s Translations of the Greek Additions to Daniel” in the journal Acta Antiqua Academiae Scientiarum Hungaricae (vol. 59, 445–452). The article is the print version of his oral presentation given at the 13th International Colloquium on Late and Vulgar Latin, held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2018. Zilverberg also lectured in Latin, making philological and exegetical observations on the Gospel according to John, Chapter 6. He gave the lecture by Zoom for the annual Latin immersion conference of the Institutum Veterum Sapientia at St. Joseph College Seminary in Mount Holly, North Carolina, on July 31, 2020.