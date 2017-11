For the second year, the Office of Human Resources will administer a Pulse survey to campus employees. A Pulse survey is a brief survey designed to check in with employees on our campus climate and organizational performance.

A link to the survey will be emailed to all employees Monday, Nov. 13. Employees will be asked to complete the survey by Friday, Dec. 1.

If you have questions, contact the Office of Human Resources at humanresources@stthomas.edu or (651) 962-6510.