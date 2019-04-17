From tray-less dining to solar panels, nearly every aspect of life on campus has been touched in some way by St. Thomas’ commitment to sustainability. As we look ahead to Earth Day, we asked Amir Nadav, Assistant Director of Campus Sustainability, to give alumni tips on being more sustainable in their own lives (and teaching our children along the way, too).

What are some easy ways parents can introduce sustainability to their children?

Make it fun! Challenge your children to help turn off lights, televisions and appliances when not in use. Track your utility bills to measure your impact and then celebrate your successes each month.

Try experiments like placing a few drops of food color in your toilet’s water tank before bed. If the water in your toilet is a different color in the morning, you’ve detected a leak.

If you have a yard, show your kids how in nature there is no waste by composting and planting a garden. Get a compost bin and fill it with your food waste. Watch the food turn into fresh compost and use it to grow your favorite herbs, vegetables, or flowers in your garden. Try plants that make an impression:

For a scented garden try mint, basil, lavender, and lemon balm.

For repeated opportunities to pick a fresh harvest throughout the summer try cherry tomatoes.

Attract butterflies and other pollinators with perennials like coneflowers, milkweed, bergamot and asters.

Do you have tips for changing our habits at home?

Changing our habits at home can lead to measurable cost savings while helping the planet!

During the summer, open the windows at night to let in fresh cool air and close them during the day. Using a smart thermostat can yield significant cost savings while maintaining comfort at home.

Overnight and when the home is empty during the workday, try turning down the temperature setting in the winter and adjusting it higher in the summer. In the summer, using the fan while limiting use of the a/c can save energy and dollars.

Use your window shades to keep out the sun’s heat in the summer and let it in to your home in the winter.

Consider investing in durable, reusable products like shopping bags, storage containers, water bottles and (reusable) straws.

Turn off and unplug appliances when you don’t use them.

When you purchase appliances and products for your home, consider the long-term costs in addition to the upfront costs. Look for the ENERGY STAR and WaterSense label for the most energy and water efficient appliances for your home.

Estimate your personal carbon footprint and explore ways to reduce it that fit your lifestyle.

Do you have recommendations for activities in the Twin Cities that are fun and educational at the same time, perhaps as a way to celebrate Earth Day?

Enjoy nature with your kids by going to a local park or taking them on a hike. Look for a trail with interpretive signs about the local environment or use the opportunity to learn about local plants and animals and what we can do to protect them.

Museums also offer great exhibits and activities for children to learn about sustainability. The Science Museum, the Landscape Arboretum and the Minnesota Zoo are examples that have a significant commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Are there ways alumni can be involved with St. Thomas’ sustainability efforts?

We love to stay in contact with alumni and there are several ways to connect with sustainability at St. Thomas: