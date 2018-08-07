Residence Life is looking for assistance from faculty and staff to welcome our first-year students into our residence halls on Aug. 30 and 31 by supporting President Julie Sullivan’s Move-In Crew. While our students volunteering for Sully’s Crew will be lifting and carrying students’ items, we are looking for faculty and staff to direct our student crews, assist with hall crowd/cart traffic movement and welcoming our students and families – no lifting or pushing. If you are interested or willing to carry/push items, we would welcome that help as well.

There are three shifts available for volunteering on Friday, August 31

7:15 a.m. – 10 a.m.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For Thursday, Aug. 30, we are looking for faculty and staff to help move in our out-of-state students (lifting and pushing of carts is included in this move in.) New this year, we are offering our first-year out-of-state students and their roommates an option to move in a day early and attend an event that evening as a means to help them feel more connected to each other and campus early on. If you too are non-Minnesotan and would like to wear a shirt from your home state, have fun with it, or we will provide a Sully’s Move In Crew T-shirt for you to wear.

There are two shifts available for volunteering on Thursday, August 30

Noon – 2 p.m.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

If you are interested in helping on either Thursday or Friday, please use the link below and sign up to indicate your shift and volunteer choice. All volunteers receive a “Sully’s Crew” T-Shirt to wear during your shift, which will be available for pick up either the day prior or at the time of starting your shift.

https://link.stthomas.edu/SullysCrew

Questions can be directed to Bryan Helminiak in Residence Life at bchelminiak@stthomas.edu or 651-962-6470.