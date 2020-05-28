Words are difficult to find to completely capture all the emotions many of us are feeling this week regarding the death of George Floyd. As many of you saw today, Mayor Jacob Frey publicly called for charges in Mr. Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer; while today’s news may be a step towards justice, it undoubtedly will not take away the feelings of sadness, anger and worry so many are experiencing right now.

Our prayers are with Mr. Floyd’s family and friends and with our entire community. At St. Thomas, we believe in human dignity for all. The images we have seen violate all that we know is right. Many of you are making your voices heard, through calls to public officials, through education, through protests, and through the personal care and attention you are giving to your classmates, students and colleagues. Thank you for the work you are doing to advance the common good following this tragic, horrible incident.

We want to remind all who need support to reach out to our various campus resources. Additionally, all faculty, staff and students are invited to attend the Zoom session, Solidarity Discussion and Gathering in honor of Mr. Floyd, scheduled for tomorrow, May 28, from 1– 3 p.m. CST, and hosted by Student Diversity and Inclusion Services.

Lastly, St. Thomas supports the safety and well-being of every member of our community and promotes respect and dignity for each person. We stand in solidarity with the City of Minneapolis and its residents. We are stronger together in creating a more just and equitable society.

Thank you for being a part of the St. Thomas community.