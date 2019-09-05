Swelling music echoed and light reflected off the walls of the newly renovated Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday as St. Thomas celebrated its reopening during welcoming Mass.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda presided over the service as hundreds of community members came together to celebrate and enjoy the chapel’s new look.

“I don’t know if it’s the refurbished chapel, but you all look magnificent,” Hebda said in greeting. “What a pleasure it is to be here and to have this opportunity to ask for the gifts of the Holy Spirit as we begin this new school year. I’m so grateful to Dr. [Julie] Sullivan and Father [Larry] Snyder for the kind invitation to be with you this day and to celebrate this Mass.”

Many community members entered before the service began and admired the chapel as light poured in through the stain glass windows.

“It’s lovely,” undergraduate seminary student Simon Zamani said. “The sound of the music here is fantastic. To have so many people here is awesome; you can really feel the presence of God.”

“It’s amazing, just beautiful,” staff member Michelle Goodson said. “To come here during the day and enjoy this space is truly a blessing.”

Celebrating the feast of St. Teresa of Calcutta, worshipers listened to Mark 5:1-11, which tells of Jesus’ command of Simon Peter and his fellow fishermen to head into deep waters and cast their nets for fish. Despite Peter’s initial acknowledgement that they have fished there all night and caught nothing, they journey out and catch a miraculously great host of fish.

“The Lord’s advice is for us all to be willing to put out into the deep. … To hear the Lord’s voice, that’s what we want to do. To trust that His love for us is so great, He will not lead us astray,” Hebda said during his homily. “The Lord has a plan for each one of us, as He had a plan for Mother Teresa.”