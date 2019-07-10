Seven University of St. Thomas School of Law alumni have been named 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys by Minnesota Lawyer. This honor recognizes attorneys who are in their first decade of practice and who are off to a fast start in their legal careers.

Congratulations to the following St. Thomas alumni who have been named Up & Coming Attorneys this year:

Jessica Welk ‘09, Sherman Associates Inc.

Frank Aba-Onu ‘10, Bassford Remele, P.A.

Angela DeGreeff Follett ‘11, Fish & Richardson

David Carrier ‘12, Bowman and Brooke LLP

Kyle Willems ‘13, Tweksbury & Kerfeld

Brett Kelley ‘15, Kelley, Wolter & Scott, P.A.

Colin Laffey ‘15, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services

Learn more about the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys at minnlawyer.com.