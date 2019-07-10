Seven University of St. Thomas School of Law alumni have been named 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys by Minnesota Lawyer. This honor recognizes attorneys who are in their first decade of practice and who are off to a fast start in their legal careers.
Congratulations to the following St. Thomas alumni who have been named Up & Coming Attorneys this year:
- Jessica Welk ‘09, Sherman Associates Inc.
- Frank Aba-Onu ‘10, Bassford Remele, P.A.
- Angela DeGreeff Follett ‘11, Fish & Richardson
- David Carrier ‘12, Bowman and Brooke LLP
- Kyle Willems ‘13, Tweksbury & Kerfeld
- Brett Kelley ‘15, Kelley, Wolter & Scott, P.A.
- Colin Laffey ‘15, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services
Learn more about the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys at minnlawyer.com.
