Five University of St. Thomas School of Law alumni have been named 2020 Up & Coming Attorneys by Minnesota Lawyer. This honor recognizes attorneys who are in their first decade of practice and who are off to a fast start in their legal careers.

Congratulations to the following St. Thomas alumni who have been named Up & Coming Attorneys this year:

Rachelle Anderson ’14 J.D., Bowman & Brooke LLP

Aaron Knoll ’12 J.D., Green Espel PLLP

Pharoah Lewis ’17 J.D., Nilan Johnson Lewis PA

Zuri Balmakund Santiago ’14 J.D., Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

Erin E. Westbrook ’12 J.D., Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Learn more about the 2020 Up & Coming Attorneys at minnlawyer.com.