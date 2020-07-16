Five University of St. Thomas School of Law alumni have been named 2020 Up & Coming Attorneys by Minnesota Lawyer. This honor recognizes attorneys who are in their first decade of practice and who are off to a fast start in their legal careers.

Congratulations to the following St. Thomas alumni who have been named Up & Coming Attorneys this year:

  • Rachelle Anderson ’14 J.D., Bowman & Brooke LLP
  • Aaron Knoll ’12 J.D., Green Espel PLLP
  • Pharoah Lewis ’17 J.D., Nilan Johnson Lewis PA
  • Zuri Balmakund Santiago ’14 J.D., Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
  • Erin E. Westbrook ’12 J.D., Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Learn more about the 2020 Up & Coming Attorneys at minnlawyer.com.

