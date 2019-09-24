The University of St. Thomas School of Law, Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine and EXOS have formed a collaborative relationship to support the well-being of St. Thomas law students, faculty, staff and alumni. This partnership will contribute to the innovative ways the law school educates the whole person and currently promotes wellness, and will begin to address, at a local level, the growing health concerns within the legal profession.

The new wellness initiative will have three components: education, assessment and performance training, all based around the patented EXOS 4 Pillars of mindset, movement, nutrition and recovery.

Education

Wellness education will be offered through a Wellness Wednesdays speaker series. Each session will be facilitated by Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine and EXOS staff members and focus on one of the EXOS 4 Pillars. Upcoming sessions include:

Oct. 2 – Introduction to Nutrition

Oct. 23 – Introduction to Movement

Nov. 20 – Mindset Check-in

Wellness Wednesdays are held in room MSL 235 from 12:30-1:25 p.m. and are open to law school students, faculty, staff and alumni. No RSVP is required. Additional sessions will be offered in the spring.

Assessment

Law students, faculty, staff and alumni interested in gaining insight into their physical health or the effects of underlying stress and anxiety are invited to participate in wellness assessments. Using Acceptance and Action Questionnaire – II (stress and anxiety) or Athlete Insight Questionnaire (physical health) questionnaires, Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine and EXOS staff members will provide participants feedback regarding their health and steps they can take to improve it.

Those interested in completing an assessment should contact Lisa Brabbit, associate dean of external relations, at 651-962-4871 or lmbrabbit@stthomas.edu, for more information.

Performance training

The third component of the wellness program, performance training, will offer students, faculty and staff the chance to utilize, at a discounted rate, Mayo Clinic’s world-class fitness training facility, located just blocks from the law school in downtown Minneapolis. EXOS’s training program is designed to build strength, endurance and flexibility, increase productivity and decrease the risk of injury. Performance training is open to current students, faculty and staff members only.

Anyone interested in performance training should contact Adam Maronde at amaronde@teamexos.com or 608-385-8451 for more information.

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine and EXOS

For more than 150 years, the Mayo Clinic’s mission has been to inspire hope and contribute to health and well-being by providing the best care to every patient through integrated clinical practice, education and research. Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine is a global leader in sports and musculoskeletal injury prevention and rehabilitation; concussion research; diagnostic and interventional ultrasound’ sports performance optimization; and surgical and nonsurgical management of sports-related injuries.

Mayo Clinic has partnered with EXOS, the world’s leader in integrated performance training and nutrition for amateur, elite, and professional athletes. Founded in 1999, EXOS is a human performance company that strives to put people in a position to take control of their health so they can succeed at anything.