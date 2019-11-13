For what is believed to be the first time, St. Thomas’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship has been ranked by the Princeton Review on its Top Entrepreneurship Undergraduate programs ranking. Schulze was ranked No. 35.

The ranking is a reflection of the Schulze School’s strengths across many factors, including academics and requirements; students and faculty numbers; alumni entrepreneurship ventures; outside the classroom activity; competitions hosted by the school/program; and scholarship and financial aid.

St. Thomas was the top-ranked school in Minnesota, with the University of Minnesota being included at #44. St. Thomas was also one of just five Catholic schools across the country included in the list.

“St. Thomas has always been a leader in entrepreneurial education and we are delighted to have our faculty, staff and programs recognized for their excellence by the Princeton Review,” Associate Dean Laura Dunham said. “Thanks to generous benefactors like Dick Schulze, we are blessed with kinds of resources that are rare for a small school and that allow us to provide the knowledge, skills and confidence our students need to make real impact in the world as entrepreneurial thinkers and doers.”

The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship provides undergraduate and graduate entrepreneurship programs, executive education, community resources and seed capital for student and alumni ventures. Located in Schulze Hall on the St. Thomas Minneapolis campus, the Schulze School is the only of its kind within a business school, housing world-class centers and institutes including the Family Business Center and the Small Business Development Center. In addition to serving business students, the Schulze School engages cross-campus, cross-disciplinary students and professionals to participate in entrepreneurial education and activities, and access resource centers.