St. Thomas was again named a Green College by The Princeton Review, which released its tenth annual Guide to Green Colleges, a free resource that the education service company has created since 2010 for environmentally aware college applicants.

St. Thomas increased its “green rating” to 89/99, up from 85/99 last year, helping make it one of 413 colleges and universities recognized.

“We are delighted The Princeton Review recognized St. Thomas as an environmentally responsible school for the second year in a row,” said Amir Nadav, Assistant Director of Campus Sustainability. “Sustainability is central to the university’s mission to advance the common good. St. Thomas students, faculty and staff champion sustainability across our academic programs, co-curricular activities and campus operations. Last month, the university published its first sustainability strategic plan, which describes our commitment to prepare students to be sustainability leaders and to work toward the goals of achieving a STARS gold rating by 2025 and carbon neutrality by 2035.”

Accessible at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2019 Edition profiles 413 colleges the company chose out of nearly 700 schools it surveyed in 2018–19 with strong commitments to green practices and programs. Most of the schools that made the guide are in the U.S. Sixteen are in Canada. One is in Egypt, and one is in Greece.

“These schools are standouts for their exemplary commitments to sustainability,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “With initiatives ranging from solar-powered residence halls and tray-less dining halls to robust offerings in environmental studies, they are, each in their own ways, outstanding institutions for students seeking to study and live at a green college. We recommend these schools highly and we are especially pleased to salute them during National Campus Sustainability Month.”