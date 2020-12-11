For the first time since its 2002 inception, the School of Engineering Senior Design Clinic went fully virtual. Twenty-seven mechanical and electrical engineering students across six teams presented prototypes for company and nonprofit organization partners over Zoom.

Each team created a video to showcase their work. View two of the videos below.

The first product, sponsored by orthopedic surgeon Jay Davenport of Davenport SAF-T Systems, is a personal safety device designed to diminish the impact of falls.

The second video is for a project sponsored by the School for International Training in Amman, Jordan, that is designed to optimize the use of water in agricultural processes.

“Each of the teams presenting in 2020 can take stock in the character traits of resiliency, perseverance, courage, patience, tolerance and wisdom gained by facing not only the adversities inherent in project design, but also the external adversities brought on by the current pandemic,” School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf said.