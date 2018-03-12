University of St. Thomas seniors are invited to participate in the College Senior Survey (CSS). A secure link to the survey will be sent to college seniors on Tuesday, March 13.

The College Senior Survey focuses on a broad range of college outcomes and post-college goals and plans, including:

Academic achievement and engagement

Student-faculty interaction

Cognitive and affective development

Student goals and values

Satisfaction with the college experience

Degree aspirations and career plans

Post-college plans

Conducted by the Higher Education Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, the College Senior Survey connects academic, civic and diversity outcomes with a comprehensive set of college experiences to measure the impact of college. St. Thomas last participated in this survey in spring 2015.

If you have any questions about the project at St. Thomas or are interested in using the results, please contact Kristine Baker, (651) 962-6716.