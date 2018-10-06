Hundreds of Tommies came together on the St. Paul campus on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of Homecoming Week.

The annual 5k walk/run kicked off a full day of festivities that included a parade, Purple on the Plaza and football game, all on the tail end of a full week’s worth of events and activities. We caught up with some of the many students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and families who were on hand to celebrate all things St. Thomas.

“I ran with my friend Luis from Chile this morning. It was cool to come and participate in homecoming with all these other Tommies!” -Carolos Arencibia, School of Law student

“This is awesome. This [5k walk/run] was the first activity for me when I came here last year, so it’s great to be back. … It’s a great opportunity to discover this other side of campus. I love the student spirit here.” -Luis Serrano, School of Law student

“I really liked the 5k; it was nice to run with everyone. This is my first Homecoming so I’m looking forward to the full day.” – Hannah Melin, first-year student

“[Diversity Activities Board speaker] Common last night was amazing. I loved that you all had him on campus. He talked about how everyone was created for a purpose … and encouraged us to live our purpose every day.” – Linda Melin, mother of first-year student Hannah

“Our daughter’s a first-year here, so we wanted to come down [from Fargo] for the weekend. Our other daughter is running the Twin Cities marathon tomorrow, so that should be fun. Our daughter seems to really enjoy it here; it’s such a great community. It’s also just a gorgeous campus.” – Mike Astrup

“I really like all the activities that go on all week. I met a lot of people even this morning at the 5k; Homecoming is great because it brings everyone together.” – undergraduate student Feliz Dikmen