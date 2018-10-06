Hundreds of Tommies came together on the St. Paul campus on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of Homecoming Week.

The annual 5k walk/run kicked off a full day of festivities that included a parade, Purple on the Plaza and football game, all on the tail end of a full week’s worth of events and activities. We caught up with some of the many students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and families who were on hand to celebrate all things St. Thomas.

A student carries a dog during the 2018 Homecoming parade.

“I ran with my friend Luis from Chile this morning. It was cool to come and participate in homecoming with all these other Tommies!” -Carolos Arencibia, School of Law student

“This is awesome. This [5k walk/run] was the first activity for me when I came here last year, so it’s great to be back. … It’s a great opportunity to discover this other side of campus. I love the student spirit here.” -Luis Serrano, School of Law student

Cheerleaders show their Tommie spirit during the 2018 Homecoming parade.

“I really liked the 5k; it was nice to run with everyone. This is my first Homecoming so I’m looking forward to the full day.” – Hannah Melin, first-year student

“[Diversity Activities Board speaker] Common last night was amazing. I loved that you all had him on campus. He talked about how everyone was created for a purpose … and encouraged us to live our purpose every day.” – Linda Melin, mother of first-year student Hannah

A young Tommie gets her face painted during Purple on the Plaza at the 2018 Homecoming weekend.

“Our daughter’s a first-year here, so we wanted to come down [from Fargo] for the weekend. Our other daughter is running the Twin Cities marathon tomorrow, so that should be fun. Our daughter seems to really enjoy it here; it’s such a great community. It’s also just a gorgeous campus.” – Mike Astrup

“I really like all the activities that go on all week. I met a lot of people even this morning at the 5k; Homecoming is great because it brings everyone together.” – undergraduate student Feliz Dikmen

Purple was all over the plaza during Purple on the Plaza.
Students in Caruso’s Crew celebrate a score during the homecoming game.
A grinning student gives some thumbs-up during the Homecoming parade.
Students enjoy a stop on the big purple chair during Purple on the Plaza.
St. Thomas football players talk on the bench during the Homecoming game against Augsburg College.
Fans celebrate the St. Thomas football team during the Homecoming game against Augsburg College.
Students showed off their pride for different student organizations during the Homecoming parade.
Jacques Perra makes a throw during the Homecoming game against Augsburg College.
Cheerleaders keep the crowd fired up during the Homecoming game against Augsburg College.
Members of St. Thomas’ ROTC detachment march during the Homecoming parade.
