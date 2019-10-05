The St. Thomas community was out in full force Saturday to celebrate the 2019 edition of homecoming.

Tommie students, faculty, staff, alumni and families braved the wet fall weather, and enjoyed a huge range of activities in the Anderson Student and Recreation Center field house. Videographers Brad Jacobsen and Dylan Barrett, and photographer Liam Doyle, were on hand to capture the smiles, laughter and purple pride, culminating in a 51-6 victory for the football team over Concordia-Moorhead.