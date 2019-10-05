The St. Thomas community was out in full force Saturday to celebrate the 2019 edition of homecoming.
Tommie students, faculty, staff, alumni and families braved the wet fall weather, and enjoyed a huge range of activities in the Anderson Student and Recreation Center field house. Videographers Brad Jacobsen and Dylan Barrett, and photographer Liam Doyle, were on hand to capture the smiles, laughter and purple pride, culminating in a 51-6 victory for the football team over Concordia-Moorhead.
Tommie waves from a cart during the homecoming parade. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Members of St. Thomas’ Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps march during the homecoming parade. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
President Julie Sullivan waves during the homecoming parade. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas.)
Students drive a golf cart during the homecoming parade. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Tommies, including cheerleaders, had plenty to celebrate during homecoming. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Many St. Thomas families headed into the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex field house for activities. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
St. Thomas’ homecoming brought smiles for multiple generations. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso leads his players. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
There were plenty of points to celebrate in the crowd during St. Thomas’ 51-6 victory at homecoming. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
St. Thomas’ players found room to run throughout a 51-6 victory over Concordia-Moorhead. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Students ignored the weather to wear clothes more suited for tropical locals during homecoming. (Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
