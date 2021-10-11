Video Photos

Sights and Sounds: Homecoming 2021

Posted on By Brant Skogrand '04 MBC

Tommie students, faculty, staff, alumni and families embraced the return of in-person homecoming activities this year. There was a wide range of activities for all to enjoy, from numerous Division I athletics contests – including the football team's 20-13 win over Vaparaiso – to traditions such as the golf cart parade and the Wellness 5K Run/Walk.

Photographers Mark Brown and Liam James Doyle, along with videographers Brad Jacobsen and Nick Frantzen, captured the energy of this year's purple pride celebration.

    Runners take off at the start of the Wellness 5K Run/Walk. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
    Tommie waves from his golf cart leading the homecoming parade. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
    Students participate in homecoming activities on the upper quad. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Members of the U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 march during the homecoming parade. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
    Student members of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance (BESA) ride their golf cart during the homecoming parade. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
    Purple on the Plaza. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
    Student members of the Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) march during the homecoming parade. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
    A student fan cheers during the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Head coach Glenn Caruso celebrates a big play during the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    The homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Caruso's Crew cheers during the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Palmer Field was sold out for the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    The cheerleading team huddles during the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Fans gather around food trucks during the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Fans cheer during the homecoming football game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    The Tommies line up during the homecoming football game against Valparaiso University. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    The cheerleading team performs at halftime. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    Action during the homecoming football game against Valparaiso University. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
    The homecoming football game was sold out. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

