Sights and Sounds: Homecoming 2021

Tommie students, faculty, staff, alumni and families embraced the return of in-person homecoming activities this year. There was a wide range of activities for all to enjoy, from numerous Division I athletics contests – including the football team's 20-13 win over Vaparaiso – to traditions such as the golf cart parade and the Wellness 5K Run/Walk.
Photographers Mark Brown and Liam James Doyle, along with videographers Brad Jacobsen and Nick Frantzen, captured the energy of this year's purple pride celebration.