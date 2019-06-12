Construction is underway on the Iversen Center for Faith and two new residence halls, as well as major renovations inside the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Thomas’ photographer Liam Doyle captured what the process looks like inside and outside of buildings, and renderings show the plans of how the upper quad will look after construction and renovation is completed.

Aerial view of construction on the Iversen Center for Faith and residence halls. Crews work on the Iversen Center for Faith. Scaffolding stands in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Aerial view of construction on the Iversen Center for Faith. A large crucifix in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas peaks through a layer of scaffolding. Crews work on the Iversen Center for Faith. The organ is protected from construction work in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. A stained glass window in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. A stained glass window in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Aerial view of construction on the Iversen Center for Faith. A rendering shows plans for how the renovation will become part of the upper quad on the St. Paul campus. A rendering shows the plans for the new sophomore residence hall.

A drone captured what the Iversen Center for Faith construction looks like from the air.