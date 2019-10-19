Nearly 20,000 purple- and red-clad St. Thomas and St. John’s fans descended on Allianz Field on Saturday for the 2019 edition of the Tommie-Johnnie football rivalry.

St. John’s beat St. Thomas 38-20 on a gorgeous fall day as fans of both schools enjoyed the big-game atmosphere at the home stadium of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United FC.

The Newsroom, director of photography Mark Brown and video producer John Sullivan were on hand to capture all the sights and sounds of the massive event.

“This is our third time at a Tommie-Johnnie game. The rivalry is such a fun one. It’s not anything with bad blood; you can come with a friend like this from the other school and have a ton of fun.” – Alumna Allison Ziegler, attending with St. John’s alumnus Ryan Hanson

“We were here for the packing challenge this morning. … It’s been really fun to be out here and a part of everything.” – Virginia Sanchez, wife of University Development and Alumni Relations staff member Patrick Sanchez

“This weather is gorgeous and it’s a great turnout. I’m a Tommie grad myself and my daughter goes to St. Ben’s, so we have a nice in-house rivalry. The people on both sides of everything are all fun, so it’s a great natural rivalry.” – Chris Roe

“Any Tommie-Johnnie game is great, and I’m excited to see it inside Allianz Field, which I’ve never seen before. Hopefully it will be a competitive game everyone can enjoy.” – Sean Thayer ’14

“It’s always a fun atmosphere for Tommie-Johnnie and this year is no different. It’s a great chance to get together and see old friends.” Andy Stewart ’14

“We’re full-on Tommie fans. My mom’s an alum and my brother played for the College World Series-winning baseball team here. I don’t think we’ve missed a Tommie-Johnnie football game in decades. The camaraderie is great.” – Nick Nelson

“I’m the class of ’64 and ended up coming back as part of the chemistry faculty. I retired five years ago, and one of my colleagues in the department got me this [new letterman jacket.] There’s a patch here for track and field, and one here for working in chemistry. … I’m just a Tommie through and through. We go to all the home games. This [rivalry] is going away soon, and I’m sad about that. We’re heading home to stream the game, but at least we can come down and partake in the festivities ahead of time.” – Joe Brom ’64