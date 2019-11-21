The Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas received some major love in its 100th year, thanks to the generosity and hard work of countless people.
Check out below some of the images from the renovation process and as visitors have returned to enjoy the stunning updates.
The roof of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas is visible above scaffolding.
Construction in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations on July 18, 2019, in St. Paul.
Videographer Brad Jacobsen films a crucifix sticking through scaffolding in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations on July 18, 2019, in St. Paul.
A worker cleans a stained glass window in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations on July 18, 2019, in St. Paul.
Stained glass as seen from the interior of Aquinas Chapel during its renovation on May 28, 2019.
The interior of Aquinas Chapel during its renovation, as seen on May 28, 2019.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda, center, distributes the Eucharist during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
University president Julie Sullivan speaks during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Archbishop Bernard Hebda officiates during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Liam Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Students carry the cross during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda officiates during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Liam Doye/University of St. Thomas
Construction crews work in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Organ pipes covered in plastic in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas during renovations. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
A large crucifix in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas peaks through a layer of scaffolding.
The organ is protected from construction work in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Victoria Young, Professor and Chair of Art History, speaks to members of the University of St. Thomas’ board of trustees, campus ministry, and lead donors about the renovations made to the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas following a construction site hard-hat tour of the Iverson Center for Faith on the St. Paul campus on November 13, 2019.
